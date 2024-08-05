First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 4,452 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,688. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 634,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

