First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 804,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,435. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,630 shares of company stock worth $2,725,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

