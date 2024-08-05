First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,722 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $964,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

