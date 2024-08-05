First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 28,500 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,114 shares of company stock worth $7,174,052. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.89, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

