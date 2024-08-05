First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $8.15 on Monday, reaching $233.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

