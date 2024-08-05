First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after buying an additional 73,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.98. 19,877,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

