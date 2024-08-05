First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $15.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $552.64. 469,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.74 and its 200 day moving average is $568.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.