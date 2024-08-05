First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $65.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,111.97. 181,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,872. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,908.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,930.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

