First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,546,517. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,399. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

