First Hawaiian Bank Has $518,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4,441.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,828,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD traded down $2.74 on Monday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,800. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

