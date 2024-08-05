First Hawaiian Bank Has $749,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $7.40 on Monday, hitting $200.56. 4,849,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day moving average of $209.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

