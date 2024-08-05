First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 2.4 %

T stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,451,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,939,820. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

