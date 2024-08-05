First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830,118 shares of company stock valued at $654,898,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.87. 6,375,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $193.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

