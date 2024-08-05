First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

ADSK stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,600. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

