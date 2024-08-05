First Hawaiian Bank Sells 144 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 27.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 70,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FN traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,915. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $266.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

