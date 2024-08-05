First Hawaiian Bank Sells 174 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,373,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

