First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,327 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RMD traded down $7.96 on Monday, hitting $215.68. 1,547,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,435. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.65. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $225.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

