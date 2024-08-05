First Hawaiian Bank Sells 441 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.