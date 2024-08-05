First Hawaiian Bank Sells 598 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 639,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after acquiring an additional 91,171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter worth $90,274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.97. 10,276,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,885. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $5,236,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

