First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,616 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.99. 643,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,780. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

