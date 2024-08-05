First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

QCOM traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.95. 12,526,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,461. The stock has a market cap of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.59.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

