First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

View Our Latest Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $17.93. 3,126,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,633. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.