First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

FTCS stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 474,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

