FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 272,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 42,036 shares.The stock last traded at $65.14 and had previously closed at $67.24.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

