FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,104,114. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after purchasing an additional 154,361 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 140,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

