Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. 503,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,461,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,429,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

