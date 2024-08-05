FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 661,476 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $6.24.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

