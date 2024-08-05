FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 661,476 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $6.24.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
