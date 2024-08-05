FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.90.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

NYSE FTAI opened at $101.96 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

