FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of FIP stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.27. 1,048,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.31. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

