Fusionist (ACE) Price Tops $2.16 on Major Exchanges

Fusionist (ACE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003964 BTC on exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and $64.65 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 1.92422769 USD and is down -30.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $59,781,491.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

