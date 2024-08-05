GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Down 2.6 %

BA stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,132,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,553. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

