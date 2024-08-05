GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 13,382 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 179.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,007,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.