GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Bank of America increased their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Moody’s Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE MCO traded down $20.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.08. 1,017,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $462.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

