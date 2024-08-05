GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD traded down $5.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.58. The stock had a trading volume of 778,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.21. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $265.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.