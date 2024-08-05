GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $8,592,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.4 %

EMN stock traded down $3.32 on Monday, hitting $94.17. 968,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,430. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

