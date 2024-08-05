GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 5,937 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $54.26. 2,499,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

