GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Diageo by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DEO stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 899,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,758. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.74 and a twelve month high of $175.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,375.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

