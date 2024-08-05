GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,183,613.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,183,613.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,986 shares of company stock worth $9,730,154. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.98. 639,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

