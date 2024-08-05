GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 263,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $985,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 75.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 500,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.22. 10,047,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

