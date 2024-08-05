GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $41.15. 4,433,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,834. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

