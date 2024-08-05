GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. 146,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.
About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.
