GAMMA Investing LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Globe Life by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Globe Life by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.63. 966,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,209. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

