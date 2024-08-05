GAMMA Investing LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,952,000 after acquiring an additional 606,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

RF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. 8,177,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

