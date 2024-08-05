GAMMA Investing LLC Has $333,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.57. 2,019,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

