GAMMA Investing LLC Has $383,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.22.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,968. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

