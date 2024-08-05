GAMMA Investing LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,276,000 after buying an additional 225,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,916,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,395. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.