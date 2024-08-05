GAMMA Investing LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.40. 1,968,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,566. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $441.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

