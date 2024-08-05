GAMMA Investing LLC Has $738,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.55. 3,251,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

