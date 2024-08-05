GAMMA Investing LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after purchasing an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $108,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after acquiring an additional 211,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $492.92. 563,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

