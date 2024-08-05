GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. 3,087,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.